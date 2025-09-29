State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.95 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Corteva by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $68.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average of $68.84.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, August 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

