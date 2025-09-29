State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.43 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. $IT

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.6% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.8% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $263.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.42 and a 200 day moving average of $363.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.20. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $584.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jose M. Gutierrez acquired 417 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,784. The trade was a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $26,219.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,314.75. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.44.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

