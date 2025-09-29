State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.79 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 255,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,966,000 after buying an additional 76,673 shares during the period. Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.56, for a total transaction of $385,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,514.64. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.8%

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $547.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $363.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $522.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.52.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CASY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.10.

Get Our Latest Report on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.