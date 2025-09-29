State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.12 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $2,262,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 163,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,836,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,530,000 after buying an additional 364,307 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE HLT opened at $261.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.65. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $279.80.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

