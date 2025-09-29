State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.23 Million Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 257.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,890 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,412.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,347,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,727,000 after buying an additional 1,258,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 41.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,439,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,525,000 after buying an additional 710,842 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 893.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 647,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,685,000 after buying an additional 582,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 18,248.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,516,000 after buying an additional 510,780 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $198.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.43.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $988,359.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 412,065 shares in the company, valued at $58,599,763.65. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total transaction of $169,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 253,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,067,210.91. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,828 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,638. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Price Performance

NYSE:GDDY opened at $141.31 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $132.51 and a one year high of $216.00. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.