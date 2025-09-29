State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.32 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,349 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $109.58 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52-week low of $70.41 and a 52-week high of $110.87. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This trade represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

