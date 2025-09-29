State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Camden Property Trust $CPT

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,376,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.25.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of CPT stock opened at $107.11 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $102.35 and a 12 month high of $127.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.34.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.71%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

