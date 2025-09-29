State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 343,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,710 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMKR. B. Riley lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other news, major shareholder Sujoda Management, Llc bought 441,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,648,719.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,789,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,800,116.15. This represents a 13.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 358,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,210. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,792 shares of company stock valued at $948,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $29.02 on Monday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.80%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

