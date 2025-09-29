State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,338,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,282,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,748,000 after acquiring an additional 84,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,886,000 after acquiring an additional 172,779 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 583,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,133,000 after acquiring an additional 50,398 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 440,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 250,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $194.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.37 and a twelve month high of $200.84.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price objective on Armstrong World Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

