State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock opened at $137.65 on Monday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.58 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.24. The firm has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.69.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.The firm had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $657,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,527.76. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total value of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 332,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,234,418.89. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 935,000 shares of company stock worth $125,543,790. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

