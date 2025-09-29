State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,810 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,200.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 187.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $289.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.01 and a 12 month high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $452.00 to $324.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $355.00 to $296.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Rothschild Redb raised FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $359.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total value of $1,320,315.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,650.79. The trade was a 39.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total value of $1,106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,474.40. This represents a 98.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

