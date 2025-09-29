State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 323.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $293.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $293.94.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,138 shares of company stock worth $53,571,774. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

