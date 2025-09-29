State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,040 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $983,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 83,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,500.02. The trade was a 32.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $4,171,649.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,585,726 shares in the company, valued at $39,690,721.78. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 543,738 shares of company stock worth $12,922,932 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:HPE opened at $24.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $25.36. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

