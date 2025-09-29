State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,818 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,818 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,058,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,088,000 after buying an additional 2,503,550 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,235,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,661,000 after buying an additional 183,653 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,553,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,342,000 after buying an additional 227,202 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,209,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,027,000 after buying an additional 1,019,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $69,989,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HST. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

