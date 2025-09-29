State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in Truist Financial by 360.2% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in Truist Financial by 435.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 115.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 64.4% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $46.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

