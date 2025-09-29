Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) & Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ – Get Free Report) and Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Stein Mart and Boot Barn, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stein Mart 0 0 0 0 0.00 Boot Barn 0 2 12 1 2.93

Boot Barn has a consensus target price of $182.54, suggesting a potential upside of 7.86%. Given Boot Barn’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boot Barn is more favorable than Stein Mart.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stein Mart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boot Barn $1.91 billion 2.71 $180.94 million $6.34 26.69

This table compares Stein Mart and Boot Barn”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Boot Barn has higher revenue and earnings than Stein Mart.

Profitability

This table compares Stein Mart and Boot Barn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stein Mart N/A N/A N/A Boot Barn 9.81% 17.73% 9.78%

Summary

Boot Barn beats Stein Mart on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stein Mart

Stein Mart, Inc., a specialty omnichannel off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home dÃ©cor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the United States. The company's stores also provides endless aisle, a mobile technology to locate products; a SMart Rewards loyalty program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards. As of June 3, 2020, it operated 281 stores in 30 states. The company also sells its products through an online retail selling site. Stein Mart, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. On August 12, 2020, Stein Mart, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. The company also provides gifts and home merchandise. The company also sells its products through e-commerce websites, including bootbarn.com; sheplers.com; and countryoutfitter.com. The company was formerly known as WW Top Investment Corporation and changed its name to Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. in June 2014. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Irvine, California.

