StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Trading 23.8% Higher – What’s Next?

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) shares were up 23.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 434,050 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 584% from the average daily volume of 63,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
StrikePoint Gold Trading Up 23.8%
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.23.
StrikePoint Gold Company Profile
StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.
