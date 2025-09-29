StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Trading Up 23.8% – Here’s Why

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) was up 23.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 434,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 584% from the average daily volume of 63,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

StrikePoint Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$5.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.23.

StrikePoint Gold Company Profile

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

