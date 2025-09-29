T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Stake Decreased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,525,632 shares of company stock worth $609,403,041. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $237.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.77 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.02.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

