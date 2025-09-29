TD Private Client Wealth LLC Grows Stake in 3M Company $MMM

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get 3M alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $28,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $29,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 target price on 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.78.

3M Trading Down 0.2%

MMM opened at $152.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.40. 3M Company has a 1-year low of $121.98 and a 1-year high of $164.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.61%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $925,859.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,522. This trade represents a 68.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $523,740.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,763.43. This trade represents a 57.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.