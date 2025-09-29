TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $214,000 Position in Nucor Corporation $NUE

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 22,575 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Nucor by 7.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Nucor by 188.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 17,785.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,867,000 after buying an additional 502,961 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $138.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.76. Nucor Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $170.52.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,150,050.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 82,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,857,956.14. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 84,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,183,192. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,309 shares of company stock worth $4,553,771 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $182.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

