TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $299,000 Stock Position in Waters Corporation $WAT

TD Private Client Wealth LLC reduced its position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Waters by 118.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waters by 5,200.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $291.95 on Monday. Waters Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $275.05 and a fifty-two week high of $423.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.21.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $771.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.73.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

