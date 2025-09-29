TD Private Client Wealth LLC Invests $284,000 in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RAL. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter valued at $1,799,000.

Ralliant Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of RAL stock opened at $43.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ralliant Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

Ralliant ( NYSE:RAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $503.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.90 million. Ralliant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.600 EPS.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ralliant in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research raised Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ralliant in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ralliant in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralliant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

About Ralliant

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

Featured Stories

