TD Private Client Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

TD Private Client Wealth LLC cut its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,919 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 200,960 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 5,519.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after buying an additional 170,050 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 502,272 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after buying an additional 46,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,574,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

BBY stock opened at $76.14 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $103.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.94.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.97%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $14,511,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $154,901.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,332.32. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,941,472 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

