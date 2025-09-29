TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 2,862 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF $ISCG

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 70,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 508.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 129,607 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $54.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.73 and a one year high of $55.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average is $48.72.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

