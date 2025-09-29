TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 45 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $837,653,000 after purchasing an additional 126,147 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 305,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,030,000 after purchasing an additional 90,395 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,897,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 27,938.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 49,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,945,000 after buying an additional 48,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 114,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,788,000 after buying an additional 43,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,202.72 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,521.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,269.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,184.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $983.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.41 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.65 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,325.56.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total transaction of $215,925.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 94 shares in the company, valued at $123,012.16. The trade was a 63.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total value of $1,381,555.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,154.70. This represents a 78.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,208 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

