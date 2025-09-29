TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 475 Shares of Sonoco Products Company $SON

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 508.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SON. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

NYSE SON opened at $43.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Sonoco Products Company has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 8.35%.The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.2 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

