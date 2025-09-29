The Mosaic Company $MOS Stock Holdings Lessened by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $1,119,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 19.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 12.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $35.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 29.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

