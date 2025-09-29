Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UEC. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $17.50 target price on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Uranium Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Uranium Energy from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Uranium Energy stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. Uranium Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.41 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director David Kong sold 50,800 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $488,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 182,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,119.94. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UEC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 160,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 13.7% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 15,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Uranium Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 43.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

