VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ SMH opened at $321.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.85. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $325.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.