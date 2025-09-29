Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Bought by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $140.78 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $142.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.52. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.