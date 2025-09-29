Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vistra were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vistra alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 132.0% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 275.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,303,968.75. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 276,319 shares of company stock valued at $57,544,816 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down previously from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VST

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $207.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.226 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.