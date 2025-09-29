Wealth Effects LLC Has $8.33 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Wealth Effects LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 3.1% of Wealth Effects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 23,562 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $812.00 to $897.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.05.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.7%

Meta Platforms stock opened at $743.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $751.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $671.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.20, for a total transaction of $399,214.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,345,989.20. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $403,947.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,237,562.19. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,819 shares of company stock valued at $176,241,968. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.