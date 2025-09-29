Wright Investors Service Inc. Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,607 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.9% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,852 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,376,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 86,477 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 17,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $511.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $512.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $555.45.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Microsoft from $490.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.45.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

