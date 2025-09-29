Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,232,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 47.7% during the second quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 18,896 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 46.9% during the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 42,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. QSM Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 36.1% during the second quarter. QSM Asset Management Ltd now owns 111,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 108.2% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $98.18 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $114.72. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.07.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,656.95. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Redburn Partners set a $130.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.16.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

