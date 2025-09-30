1,289 Shares in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY Purchased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,959,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,450,000 after buying an additional 277,554 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,249,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,582,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,715,000 after acquiring an additional 233,062 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,541,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,392,000 after acquiring an additional 101,996 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,193,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (down from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.80.

Shares of AVY opened at $160.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $222.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.06.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 8.14%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

