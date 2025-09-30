2,154 Shares in Prologis, Inc. $PLD Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Novem Group raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 34,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

PLD stock opened at $114.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.47. The stock has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.26. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 109.49%.

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

