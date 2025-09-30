3,275 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,275 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,217.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 448.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $39.81.

HDFC Bank Dividend Announcement

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.0854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 101.0%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HDB. Zacks Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HDFC Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

