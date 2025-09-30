3,388 Shares in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS Purchased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 71,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 206,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.4%

AOS stock opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $90.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.11.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $1,581,972.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,105.22. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

