409 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Acquired by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYV. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 16,161.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 511,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,738,000 after acquiring an additional 507,947 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 311,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,631,000 after buying an additional 21,966 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5,829.2% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 1.8%
LYV stock opened at $164.67 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.65 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYV
Live Nation Entertainment Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Live Nation Entertainment
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.