4,384 Shares in Bio-Techne Corp $TECH Bought by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1,239.1% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.51. Bio-Techne Corp has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $80.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $316.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

