500 Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $560.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $219,439.50. Following the sale, the director owned 8 shares in the company, valued at $3,343.84. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.34, for a total value of $3,285,380.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,967 shares in the company, valued at $38,939,731.78. This represents a 7.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of GPI opened at $436.70 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.38 and a 52-week high of $490.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $447.63 and its 200-day moving average is $430.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.31 by $1.21. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 2.18%.The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

