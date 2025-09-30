534 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Purchased by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 534 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 53.6% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $743.40 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $752.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $672.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $403,947.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,543 shares in the company, valued at $8,237,562.19. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.20, for a total transaction of $399,214.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,345,989.20. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,507 shares of company stock worth $165,874,850 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.05.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

