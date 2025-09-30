978 Shares in Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alamo Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alamo Group by 31.6% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alamo Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Alamo Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its position in Alamo Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Alamo Group stock opened at $189.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.08 and a 200-day moving average of $201.25. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.07 and a 1 year high of $233.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.12). Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $419.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alamo Group news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $555,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,984.47. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

