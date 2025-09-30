978,471 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 978,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $154,589,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.4% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in NVIDIA by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 189,998 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,515,000 after purchasing an additional 41,757 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $13,675,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,233,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,662,235.02. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,148,818 shares of company stock valued at $720,112,070 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $181.85 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.62. The company has a market cap of $4.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

