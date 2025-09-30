Agree Realty Corporation $ADC Position Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.08 per share, with a total value of $151,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 635,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,782,332.80. This trade represents a 0.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.84 per share, with a total value of $54,630.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,502.56. This trade represents a 2.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $555,926 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ADC. Morgan Stanley cut Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price target on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Agree Realty Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.01. Agree Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $79.65.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.95 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 28.16%.The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 436.0%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.74%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

