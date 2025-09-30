Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Holdings Raised by Fischer Financial Services Inc.

Fischer Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.3% of Fischer Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fischer Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $2,786,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,656,704. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,866 shares of company stock worth $52,363,610 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $244.05 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $256.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.01 and a 200 day moving average of $183.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

