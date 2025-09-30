Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Palacios Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.3% of Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A&I Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the second quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 894,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $196,194,000 after purchasing an additional 75,636 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 227,629 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 470.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 28,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,770,485 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,795,968. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.17 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.13.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

