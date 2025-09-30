Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Boosted by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,888 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $558,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,769,384.43. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,770,485 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,795,968. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

