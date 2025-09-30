Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,037,963,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total transaction of $558,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,769,384.43. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,770,485 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,795,968. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $222.17 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

